Sheriffs Log
Last updated 12/5/2019 at 8:54pm
Nov. 20
300 block N. Main Ave Arrest: Burglary
300 block E. Mission Rd Burglary
400 block Beavercreek Ln Burglary
3200 block S. Old Highway 395 Burglary
Nov. 21
1100 block Old Stage Rd Petty theft
1500 block S. Mission Road Petty theft
600 block E. Alvarado St Burglary
5400 block Rainbow Heights Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse
Nov. 22
2300 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Driving without a license
2100 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
900 block E. Mission Rd Petty theft
Nov. 23
900 block Tanya Ln Violation of restraining order
300 block N. Vine St Vandalism...
