Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriffs Log

 
Last updated 12/5/2019 at 8:54pm



Nov. 20

300 block N. Main Ave Arrest: Burglary

300 block E. Mission Rd Burglary

400 block Beavercreek Ln Burglary

3200 block S. Old Highway 395 Burglary

Nov. 21

1100 block Old Stage Rd Petty theft

1500 block S. Mission Road Petty theft

600 block E. Alvarado St Burglary

5400 block Rainbow Heights Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse

Nov. 22

2300 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Driving without a license

2100 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

900 block E. Mission Rd Petty theft

Nov. 23

900 block Tanya Ln Violation of restraining order

300 block N. Vine St Vandalism...



