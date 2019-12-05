Sheriffs Log Last updated 12/5/2019 at 8:54pm



Nov. 20 300 block N. Main Ave Arrest: Burglary 300 block E. Mission Rd Burglary 400 block Beavercreek Ln Burglary 3200 block S. Old Highway 395 Burglary Nov. 21 1100 block Old Stage Rd Petty theft 1500 block S. Mission Road Petty theft 600 block E. Alvarado St Burglary 5400 block Rainbow Heights Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse Nov. 22 2300 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Driving without a license 2100 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia 900 block E. Mission Rd Petty theft Nov. 23 900 block Tanya Ln Violation of restraining order 300 block N. Vine St Vandalism...





