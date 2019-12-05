Superintendent salaries compared

The cities and unincorporated communities along the border between Southwest Riverside County and North San Diego County include 10 separate school districts.

The smallest district in the region serves a little more than 2,000 students. The largest has nearly 30,000 students.

Administrators in all of these districts make salaries in the six figures. But their salaries don’t always reflect the size of the districts they serve.

In 2018, the superintendent of Fallbrook Union High School District, who was terminated with severance pay after asking to resign, made more than any administrator i...