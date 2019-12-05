Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Superintendent salaries compared

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2019 at 2:23am



The cities and unincorporated communities along the border between Southwest Riverside County and North San Diego County include 10 separate school districts.

The smallest district in the region serves a little more than 2,000 students. The largest has nearly 30,000 students.

Administrators in all of these districts make salaries in the six figures. But their salaries don’t always reflect the size of the districts they serve.

In 2018, the superintendent of Fallbrook Union High School District, who was terminated with severance pay after asking to resign, made more than any administrator i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019