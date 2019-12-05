Does the state owe you money?

AD 75

We’re entering the holiday season, and many people could use a little extra cash. You might be interested to know that California is sitting on unclaimed properties valued at over $9 billion. Please visit www.claimit.ca.gov to see if any of that money belongs to you.

Why does California have so much unclaimed property? Under our unclaimed property law, businesses like banks and insurance companies are required to transfer property to the controller’s office if it goes unclaimed for a specified period of time, usually three years. Common types of unclaimed property are bank accoun...