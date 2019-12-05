More bike lanes?

District 5

I sound like a broken record, but SANDAG is up to their usual tricks. The latest update comes from SANDAG’s staff and their proposal to use an extra $90 million on bike lanes.

Time and time again, I’ve sat in our SANDAG meetings and heard how the road projects the voters were promised, can’t be fulfilled due to a lack of money. A few months ago, we passed an agreement at SANDAG that prioritized SR-52, SR-67 and SR-78, yet when it comes time, this new money is going to bikes.

So far, SANDAG has spent $123 million on the Regional Bike Plan for San Diego County. They’ve only...