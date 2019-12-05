Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Is Trump connected to the twin towers?' [Village News Letter, 11/21/19]

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2019 at 2:59am



Shortly after university, I was fortunate to join the staff of the renowned architectural firm of Minoru Yamasaki and Associates. I was a lowly draftsman, but was able to observe the design development studies of the World Trade Center as it evolved under the leadership of Mr. Yamasaki (Yama).

This was in the early sixties – long before electronic communication that we enjoy today. An office person would take the day’s drawing effort; rolled-up design development prints to the airport for delivery the next morning to Emory Roth Associates in New York tasked with producing the constr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/08/2019 02:23