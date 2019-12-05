Re: 'Is Trump connected to the twin towers?' [Village News Letter, 11/21/19]

Shortly after university, I was fortunate to join the staff of the renowned architectural firm of Minoru Yamasaki and Associates. I was a lowly draftsman, but was able to observe the design development studies of the World Trade Center as it evolved under the leadership of Mr. Yamasaki (Yama).

This was in the early sixties – long before electronic communication that we enjoy today. An office person would take the day’s drawing effort; rolled-up design development prints to the airport for delivery the next morning to Emory Roth Associates in New York tasked with producing the constr...