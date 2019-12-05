Re: 'Is Trump connected to the twin towers?' [Village News Letters, 11/28/19]

I was so glad to see the two letters concerning the Twin Towers in New York. Thank you, Chuck Tillotson and Harry Stitle for revealing the false statements made by the possibly well-meaning Ann Harter.

For whatever reasons, she chose to reveal her lack of knowledge of well-known facts about the Twin Towers. Writing should involve some basic research on the subject, and upon completion, both meaningful and accurate details could be revealed. Free speech does include the ability to express inaccurate information, as in her article. But?

The current phrase generally being used to reference p...