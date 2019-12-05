SOS limits urban sprawl

The Safeguard Our San Diego countryside (Yes on SOS) March 2020 Ballot Measure allows citizens to have a voice on sprawl development.

In 2011, a General Plan for the unincorporated county was approved after 13 years of hard work and hundreds of meetings with extensive community and stakeholder input.

The General Plan was – and is – the blueprint for how the county will grow into the future. It is the master plan for regional infrastructure (including roads, transit, schools, water and sewer) that saves taxpayers billions by placing housing where these services are funded. It encourages...