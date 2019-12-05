Man stabbed in Oceanside parking lot

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 50-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body by another man in an Oceanside parking lot, police said Thursday.

A passerby called dispatchers shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to report seeing an altercation between two men in a parking lot near the

intersection of Neptune Way and North Pacific Street, Oceanside police Sgt. Jeff Novak said.

Officers responded to the scene and found one of the men suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, Novak said.

The 50-year-old man was airlifted to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were believed to be life-threatening, the

sergeant said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.