Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Menifee man dies in Escondido crash

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/9/2019 at 5:41pm



ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 34-year-old Menifee man was killed Monday morning when his SUV crashed off the side of an Interstate 15 onramp in Escondido.

The solo vehicle crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on southbound I-15 near the end of the Via Rancho Parkway onramp, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The man was driving a Nissan Kicks compact SUV southbound in the far left lane of the I-15 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered to the right across all highway lanes, crossed the onramp and crashed through a guardrail before ending up about 50 feet off the roadway, Latulippe said.

A CHP officer spotted the wrecked vehicle as he was making a turn at Via Rancho Parkway and stopped to help the injured driver, Latulippe said.

The officer attempted life-saving measures until paramedics took over, he said, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Latulippe said.

Authorities shut down the onramp from Via Rancho Parkway to southbound I-15 for the crash investigation and cleanup. The ramp was reopened around 9:05 a.m.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/10/2019 17:39