BHS boys' basketball wins first game of season
Last updated 12/5/2019 at 7:41pm
The Bonsall High School boys’ basketball team kicked off the season Nov. 19, with win against St. Joseph Academy. Both teams played well, with the game neck-to-neck throughout.
The Bonsall Legionnaires were supported by a crowd of students whose chants and cheers could be heard from the sides of the basketball court as various three-pointers, lay-ups and interceptions were made. While the Crusaders put up a good fight, the Legionnaires worked hard, determined to claim victory in this year’s first game.
Hunter Robillard, Tyler Harmer, Nathaniel Valera, Emil Watkins and Billy Rahman too...
