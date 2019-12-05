BHS boys' basketball wins first game of season

The Bonsall High School boys’ basketball team kicked off the season Nov. 19, with win against St. Joseph Academy. Both teams played well, with the game neck-to-neck throughout.

The Bonsall Legionnaires were supported by a crowd of students whose chants and cheers could be heard from the sides of the basketball court as various three-pointers, lay-ups and interceptions were made. While the Crusaders put up a good fight, the Legionnaires worked hard, determined to claim victory in this year’s first game.

Hunter Robillard, Tyler Harmer, Nathaniel Valera, Emil Watkins and Billy Rahman too...