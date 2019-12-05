Fallbrook Women Golfers take first place net in league

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women Golfers won low net for 2019 in the Santa Margarita Women’s Golf Association League. Clubs compete in interclub matches from July through September. Other Santa Margarita clubs include Castle Creek, El Camino Country Club, Pala Mesa, The Golf Club of California, Temecula Creek and Twin Oaks Golf Course. Santa Margarita Women’s Golf League will celebrate 60 years of women’s golf in 2020.

Many of the Fallbrook Women Golfers were on hand to receive the SMWGA plaque and a monetary award presented Nov. 2...