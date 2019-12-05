Hernandez wins Valley League cross country championship, Warriors second as team

Josh Hernandez runs through Kit Carson Park on his way to winning the Valley League individual cross-country championship

Fallbrook High School senior Josh Hernandez won the Valley League boys cross-country individual championship, Nov. 16, at the league championship meet on the Kit Carson Park course in Escondido.

Hernandez had a time of 16 minutes 58.7 seconds on the 3.05-mile course. The second-place finisher, San Pasqual High School senior Kevin Rohy, completed the course in 17:14.5.

"It was a big accomplishment," Hernandez said.

"He ran extremely well at the league meet," Fallbrook coach Marco Arias said. "The course was really made towards his style of running and he ran to it, never wavered."

His style...