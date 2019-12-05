Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warriors boys basketball starts season undefeated

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/5/2019 at 7:54pm

Kristy Baker photo

The Fallbrook Warriors Varsity Boys Basketball team defeated Monte Vista 52-50 to win the Div. 4 Showcase, Nov. 30.

After just one win last season, the Fallbrook Union High School Warriors Varsity Boys Basketball team has started this season undefeated, giving head coach Ryan Smith reason to smile.

"I'm very happy, I mean, we still have a lot of things we have to work on to get better with, but they're doing their jobs to get it done," Smith said. "They are becoming a team and figuring out ways to win games which we've struggled with the last couple of years. But I am very happy."

The Warriors completed an undefeated trip to the Division 4 Showcase tournament title, Nov. 3, even though they were one of j...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/08/2019 02:13