Warriors boys basketball starts season undefeated

After just one win last season, the Fallbrook Union High School Warriors Varsity Boys Basketball team has started this season undefeated, giving head coach Ryan Smith reason to smile.

"I'm very happy, I mean, we still have a lot of things we have to work on to get better with, but they're doing their jobs to get it done," Smith said. "They are becoming a team and figuring out ways to win games which we've struggled with the last couple of years. But I am very happy."

The Warriors completed an undefeated trip to the Division 4 Showcase tournament title, Nov. 3, even though they were one of j...