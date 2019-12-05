Warriors Girls Water Polo ready to improve on last season's success

Oftentimes, success brings more challenges to a high school sports program, it also comes with more expectations.

Such is the case with the Fallbrook Union High School Girls Varsity Water Polo team.

“After placing second in Div. 2 last year and moving up to Div. 1, we are looking to be competitive within the division,” eight year head coach Sean Redmond said. “We are also looking to challenge for the Valley League championship this year.”

So far, he said, the team is off to a great start.

“Our practices have been very productive and getting the new players to understand what wi...