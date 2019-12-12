Boys and Girls Clubs of North County feed hundreds this Thanksgiving

Lizeth Hernandez enjoys a Thanksgiving meal provided by the Boys and Girls Club of North County and Major Market, Nov. 25.

FALLBROOK – The Boys and Girls Clubs of North County celebrated this Thanksgiving season by serving nearly 1,000 traditional holiday meals to its members and their families.

Each of the club's eight sites participated in a Thanksgiving feast that included food catered by Major Market. They served everything from turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, corn, cranberry sauce and of course, pumpkin pies.

Club board members, staff, local community organizations and volunteers came together to serve the meals to the members and their families.

Luiza Rodriguez sits down to an early Thanksgiving dinner at the Boys & Girls Club..

"Our club is so grateful to this community for their support and for entrusting us with their most precious resource, their children," CEO Allison Barclay said. "These Thanksgiving feasts are just a small way for us to share that gratitude with all of our members this holiday season."

The mission of Boys and Girls Clubs of North County is "to inspire and enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens." The organization has eight locations, including Ingold Clubhouse, five elementary school sites in Fallbrook, one junior high school site in Fallbrook and one elementary school site in Rainbow.

For more information on the programs and services that the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County offers, visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org or contact Brian Astredo, the club's director of development, at (760) 728-5871 or brianpa@bgcnorthcounty.org.

Submitted by Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.