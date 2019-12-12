Eleanor "Ellie" Ross was born Jan. 30, 1932, and passed away Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by family. She was a beloved mom, sister, grammie and great-grammie "gigi."

She was preceded in death by her parents Lambert and Marjorie Ross, and daughter Cheryl Larkin. She is survived by her brothers Vince and George Ross; daughters Lori Kanewischer (son-in-law Dennis) and Wendy Larkin; granddaughters Lindsay (Ryan) Promack and Natalie (Frank) Sperling, and great-grandsons Caleb, Luke and Elijah Promack.

Although born in Long Beach, she grew up in Huntington Beach. Her father ran an appliance repair shop (where she worked at the parts center) and her mother ran a music studio, where music became a very big part of her life. She grew up with her two brothers who she enjoyed riding horses and bicycles with through the then wide-open countryside.

Growing up in Huntington Beach, her love of the ocean took hold. She loved body surfing, beach volleyball, jumping off the HB pier, and swimming. She passed this love of the ocean onto her daughters and granddaughters.

She moved from Orange County to Fallbrook in 1980. Over the years, she became very involved in local volunteer organizations and her brother Vince's real estate business. Some of the organizations she volunteered for included the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Save Our Forest, Music by Volunteers and the Fallbrook Music Society. In her later years, she enjoyed her time spent at the Foundation for Senior Care's "The Club."

She loved gardening, music, cooking, camping, her many and varied pets, and most especially time with her beloved family.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Palomares House.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations made to the Fallbrook Land Conservancy/Save Our Forest and the Foundation for Senior Care.