FUESD Superintendent nationally recognized for leadership

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's Superintendent of Schools, Candace Singh, Ph.D., has been named as a finalist for the American Association of School Administrators' Women in School Leadership Superintendent Award.

In the district, there is a foundational value threaded through every school, classroom and learning opportunity: leadership. This principle is not taken lightly in FUESD, and Singh said she believes that leadership must be taught by example. She said she is grateful to be named a finalist for this honor alongside two other female superintendents from across the nation.

"I am humbled and excited to be included in such a talented and passionate group of women from across the country. I am grateful to AASA for acknowledging the exceptional work of female leaders working in our public schools, and am incredibly honored to be among this year's finalists," Singh said.

Her passion for developing student leaders has led her to successfully fostering a district-wide culture where leadership plays a major role in academic success, she said.

"Developing leadership at every level is what makes our schools and district stronger and more effective," Singh said. "This is particularly true for our students. Young people do not need to wait until they are adults to lead – they can be leaders now."

This vision has led to FUESD being recognized as a "National Lighthouse School District" and the first district in the United States where every school has been named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School, serving as a model for developing student leadership.

Aside from her focus on developing a leader-centric culture, Singh advocates on the national stage for military-connected students in the Fallbrook community. Singh secured over $110 million in state and federal funding to build state-of-the-art schools for the students and families serving aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The winner of the Women in School Leadership Superintendent Award will be chosen in February at the National Conference on Education.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.