Gary Hardcastle Johnson, age 84, died at his home in Fallbrook, Nov. 9, with family at his side. He was born in Denver, moved to California at age 10 and grew up in Fullerton. He resided in Fallbrook since 1972.

He attended the University of Idaho in Moscow on a football scholarship and received a degree in mechanical engineering in 1958. He and his high school classmate, Patti Quist, married in 1955 and both graduated from the University of Idaho. He was affiliated with the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

He served five and one-half years as a Navy helicopter pilot, followed by a 31-year career with United Airlines, retiring in 1995 at age 60. In retirement, he devoted himself to his family and caring for their avocado and lemon ranch. He enjoyed traveling, tennis, golf, skiing and spending time at their beach property in Oceanside.

He is survived by his wife, Patti, of 64 years; their three children, Brett Johnson, Adam Johnson (Linda) and daughter Julie Steen (Ron) and three granddaughters of whom he was so proud, Michaela Johnson, Hailey Johnson Terrones (David) and Aimee Steen.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Gary with a donation in his name to the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, 1815 South Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028, or to the Fallbrook Art Center, 103 South Main Avenue, Fallbrook, CA 92028.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

