Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Live Oak Park to turn 100 next summer

 
Last updated 12/12/2019 at 6:09pm



FALLBROOK – San Diego County Parks & Recreation is planning a celebration of Live Oak County Park’s centennial year next summer and invites everyone to join in.

San Diego County Park Ranger Brian Ek has brought together a small and dedicated group to begin the planning process of the three-day event in July 2020 at the historic park.

In commemoration of the park’s 100 years of operation, Ek invites visitors of all ages to join the celebration. Festivities will include educational workshops, tree plantings, music, food, picnicking and more for one and all to enjoy.

Stay tuned as the acorn has been planted for many exciting and creative ideas. The group encourages families and friends of Fallbrook to attend and create new memories to add to its 100 years of history.

Submitted by Roger Boddaert.

 
