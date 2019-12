FALLBROOK – There will be early deadlines for all submissions for the Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 issues of the Village News.

The deadline for press releases, letters to the editor and legal notices is noon, Thursday, Dec. 19 and Dec. 26.

The deadline for obituaries and classified ads is 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, and Dec. 27.

All submissions can be sent to villageeditor@reedermedia.com