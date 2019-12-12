Christmas Joy with Encore and Newcomers Clubs

Encore Club members Andrea Purpura and Pam Wise celebrate with Santa during a "GO" trip to the Sugarplum Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival at the Orange County Fair and Event Center.

FALLBROOK – Encore Club members were recently guests of Newcomers Club, their sister organization. They dined and danced together at the "Jingle Mingle" Christmas event held at the Vista Valley Country Club Dec. 3. It was a beautiful evening filled with the joy of friendships, sparkling decor, music and laughter, a wonderful opportunity to join old friends and make happy memories with new friends.

These are strictly social clubs drawing from the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow. They both offer a wide variety of optional regular activities each month, plus special events such as this.

Patty and Will Vasquez of the Newcomers Club attend the Christmas event with the Encore Club at Vista Valley Country Club.

Encore members will also celebrate with their own Holiday Luncheon on Dec.17, at Vista Valley. In addition, many recently gathered at the Bonsall "Storybook Home" of Sylvia Colton, Encore past president. They had the opportunity to view 25 Christmas trees, each fully decorated with its own theme for a spectacular display. Each guest brought a dozen Christmas cookies and went home with an assortment

Encore Club meets on the third Thursday of each month, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook. Coffee and conversation begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 10. During the social time there are signup sheets available for all of the upcoming activities ranging from various games or dining together to special outings and RV trips.

The next meeting will be Dec. 19 and members welcome guests to drop in if they are considering joining in all of the fun. For more information, those interested may contact co-chairs Bobbi Bixby at (562) 673-1250 or Bea Valverde at beavalverde62@yahoo.com or visit http://www.fallbrookencoreclub.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Encore Club.