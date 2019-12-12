'Ford v Ferrari' gets the checkered flag

Special to Village News

Based on the inspiring true story of car racer and infamous automobile designer Caroll Shelby, played by Matt Damon, and the incredibly gifted and innately talented, British car racer Ken Miles, played by Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari” is simply magnetic from beginning to end.

The story captures viewers’ attention right out of the gate, combining unprecedented acting portrayals by Damon and Bale, and a superbly written story that pits stodgy corporate America both against, and alongside, the true renegades of a sport – or “art” – that only one of them really understands and appreciates.

Set in the 1960s, the story is centered on the Ford car company attempting to build up their business, image and appeal. They attempt to do so by venturing into the sporty, and seemingly explosive, race car segment – an area that has been, for years, primarily dominated by the elite Italian automaker, Ferrari. For Ford, accomplishing such a feat will essentially require them to discard their standard operating procedures and norms, and think “outside the box” – something that doesn’t come easy for many big corporations.

As the writer weaves all the characters together, piece by wonderful piece, one gets a glimpse of Shelby’s and Miles’ friendship, as well as Miles’ family – and, to put it nicely, the latter’s very socially aloof, yet intricately sensitive, nature. From completely relatable boyish-childhood like scenes and unequivocally defiant and quintessentially quirky moments from Bale as they “discuss” business, to wonderfully understated and sublime interactions with Miles’ wife and son, played by Caitriona Balfe and Noah June, viewers are left laughing, engrossed and emotionally overwhelmed – at times simultaneously.

Moreover, the other broad and notable supporting cast of John Bernthal, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas and Remo Gironde – several making up Ford’s management – add many more entertaining scenes and depth to this already shining gem.

Like a race car careening around the track, this story lurches and swerves between the robot-like machinations of corporate America and the refreshingly animated and real “main-street” characters – all of them motivated by a hybrid of aspirations, goals and dreams. Aside from a bit of Hollywood predictability, one other small blemish of the story may be the lack of personal background surrounding Shelby’s life. Nevertheless, this omission in no way detracts from the unparalleled acting, nor the overall special, adrenaline-filled and memorable parts that pervade this story.

This film, in reality, is an extraordinary mixture of personal and professional battles, between convention and conformity versus ingenuity and instinct – and, in the end, the winner is the audience. With Oscar nods likely in many categories, this gem absolutely should not be missed.