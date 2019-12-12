Scandinavian group to perform Dec. 18

FALLBROOK – Southern CA Damekor will present Glade Jul, a program of Scandinavian Christmas music at Pala Mesa Resort, Wednesday, Dec. 18. The free concert begins at 7 p.m.

The program begins with a traditional candlelit Lucia Procession. The Day of St. Lucia is Dec. 13 and serves as the beginning of the Scandinavian Christmas season, ushering in a season of feasting, merriment and hospitality.

St. Lucia was a medieval saint who carried food and drink to hungry folk in Sweden during a time of famine. She could be seen in her white gown and a crown of light, a symbol of light and hope.

The concert includes many traditional “jul,” which means Christmas, songs, many of which have been arranged by choir member Lorian Dunlop. Many songs are performed a cappella while others are accompanied by a variety of instruments – flutes, violin, viola, cello, guitar and folk harp.

The group will sing in Norwegian and Swedish, and the program contains both sacred and secular music. Mette Gaal will read the “Jul evangeliet” or the Christmas scripture, in Norwegian.

A traditional Scandinavian Christmas involves baking and seven types of cookies are mandatory, lots and lots of candles to create an atmosphere of “hygge,” or coziness, and carols and songs that everyone sings.

The Christmas tree may still be decorated with real candles, and it won’t be trimmed until Little Christmas Eve, Dec. 23. On Christmas Eve, the entire family walks around the tree singing carols, so music plays an important part in the Christmas celebration. The Damekor’s Glade Jul program includes many of these traditional songs.

This year, the Damekor is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as 10 years of presenting a Jul concert at Pala Mesa. The group’s director, Lynne Bradley, was a former choral director at Fallbrook High School.

For those attending the concert, Dec. 18, the restaurant at Pala Mesa, Aquaterra, will offer a 25% discount on dinners. Reservations are recommended; call Pala Mesa at (760) 728-5881. To receive the discount, diners must present a flyer for this concert. Email lbradley93168@gmail.com to request a copy of the flyer.

Submitted by Southern CA Damekor.