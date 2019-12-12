Rainbow approves subdivision agreement update for Bonsall Oaks

The proposed development once known as The Polo Club is now called the Bonsall Oaks, and the associated transfer of ownership led to a new agreement with the Rainbow Municipal Water District for the construction of the water and sewer improvements.

A 4-0 Rainbow board vote Dec. 3, with Michael Mack absent, approved the amended joint agreement to improve the subdivision. The updates reflect new requirements as well as the ownership change.

The land is on the north side of Gopher Canyon Road across the street from the Vista Valley Country Club. The project was known as the Polo Club when the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the tentative parcel map for the 449.54-acre property in 1993 and the final map to create up to 165 residential lots and two open space lots in 1999.

Vista Villas Development Limited owned the parcel at the time, and the ownership is in the process of being transferred to Bonsall Oaks, LLC.

"The developer indicated they plan to start construction sometime in the next six months," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

The developer will pay for the water and sewer infrastructure and will also pay capacity fees to cover the project's share of the district's existing infrastructure investment. The development's water and sewer infrastructure itself will include the addition of a pump station.

The amended agreement includes manholes at the upstream end of sewer lines.