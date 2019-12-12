A different kind of tourist comes to town

Pelicans visit Fallbrook pond

FALLBROOK – Pete and Patti Kass have lived in Fallbrook since 1986. They have a large pond in their backyard and have enjoyed the wildlife that it attracts.

Pete Kass said they stocked the pond with six baby turtles in '86 and they have thrived in this somewhat wild environment. "We even took in two turtles this year that people found in Fallbrook," he said.

According to Kass, many types of birds have made the pond their home and some have just stopped for a short time.