AAUW raises scholarship funds playing mahjong

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 12/12/2019 at 9:08pm
AAUW members helping with their mahjong tournament include, from left, Terri Keys, Araxy Moosa, Margie Mosavi, Carlene Friesen, Kathy Biebrauer, Lesley Ibaven and Alice Orr.
2019 AAUW Mahjong Tournament winner Young Milton, center, receives the $50 cash prize, presented by event leaders Kathy Bierbrauer, left, and Araxy Moosa, Sept. 26.
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019
Reader Comments
(0)