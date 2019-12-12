Chamber Member Business Expo planned for January

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Member Business Expo Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Pala Mesa Resort from 4-7 p.m. All are invited to attend to “Discover Your Community.”

Local chamber member businesses have a lot to offer, and the chamber wants to ensure that whatever residents are looking for, it can most likely be found right here.

Exhibitor booths are for chamber business members only and can be reserved by calling the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office at (760) 728-5845. Fallbrook chamber members who wish to market their business without being an exhibitor may provide flyers and/or coupons for all attendees for a nominal fee.

Details for the expo can also be found at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. The event is free to all attendees. There will be free food, a no-host bar, giveaways and more.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.