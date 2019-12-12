Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chamber Member Business Expo planned for January

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/12/2019 at 6:28pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Member Business Expo Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Pala Mesa Resort from 4-7 p.m. All are invited to attend to “Discover Your Community.”

Local chamber member businesses have a lot to offer, and the chamber wants to ensure that whatever residents are looking for, it can most likely be found right here.

Exhibitor booths are for chamber business members only and can be reserved by calling the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office at (760) 728-5845. Fallbrook chamber members who wish to market their business without being an exhibitor may provide flyers and/or coupons for all attendees for a nominal fee.

Details for the expo can also be found at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. The event is free to all attendees. There will be free food, a no-host bar, giveaways and more.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/13/2019 20:12