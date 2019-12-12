Fallbrook public art needs to be maintained

FALLBROOK – The Art in Public Places sculpture, “Happies” by artist Barrett DeBusk, resides on the northwest corner of South Mission Road and Fallbrook Street. It is enjoyed daily by drivers and passersby, including children walking to and from school.

The sculpture, originally on loan, was finally purchased by a group of donors who couldn’t resist the children’s plea to keep the “Happies” in Fallbrook. The sculpture is now in a state of disrepair and it will cost thousands of dollars to restore it.

Fallbrook Arts Inc. President Jerri Patchett said, “There are over 30 pieces of public art in Fallbrook that need to be maintained annually. Artist Jim Fahnstock’s “Main Street Circa 1920” mural on the building on Alvarado at Main is peeling and needs immediate attention to prevent further deterioration. This restoration will also cost thousands of dollars.”

Linda Wilson, FAI Board member and Art in Public Places Chair, reported that artist Brett Stokes’ “Santa Fe Crossing Main” mural is back at home on the building at Main and Elder. Wilson said it was recently removed, cleaned and recoated to protect the original artwork.

This renovation was made possible by donors Renee Ingold, Robin and Robert Erickson, Helene Ross, Fallbrook Angel Society, Vince Ross, and the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club.

The need for funds for public art maintenance is just one example of the potential benefit of the Community Benefit Program. The Fallbrook Public Utility District Board of Directors recently voted to move forward with a proposal to form a Community Benefit Program that would promote, coordinate and oversee funding for community projects in town.

This program could provide much needed funds for public art maintenance, as well as the many other worthy community projects that need funds for maintenance. These beautification projects enhance the quality of life for Fallbrook residents, bring visitors into the downtown area and make Fallbrook a very special village.

Submitted by the Art in Public Places committee.