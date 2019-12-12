Students of the Month named at breakfast

Emma Mings, Martha Vaca, Erin Murray and George Hutson were named Students of the Month during the Student of the Month Breakfast, Dec. 5 in Fallbrook.

Emma Mings, Martha Vaca, Erin Murray and George Hutson were named Students of the Month during the Student of the Month Breakfast Thursday, Dec. 5, at North Coast Church.

First to be honored was George Hutson, nominated by Marin Pinnell and Steve Hernandez.

"For George, the first thing I think of is, he's a gem," Pinnell said. "A gem is multifaceted, okay, and George is multifaceted. When I look at George, he reminds me a lot of my dad in that he is able to do a lot of different skills."

His mother, Nicole, thanked everyone for acknowledging her son.

"He's always had great intentions on succeeding and doing a great job," she said. "I'm just really proud of him."

George's grandmother next took the mic and told the audience.

"I'm not surprised, thank you," she said.

George, an Eagle Scout, followed in his grandmother's footsteps by adding a little humor to the event.

"I remember when Mrs. Pinnell first emailed me about nominating me," he said. "I didn't realize that we were that desperate."

After the room stopped laughing, he thanked everyone.

"I can't thank all the teachers of Fallbrook High enough," Hutson said. "It is something that I admire most in my life is teachers and the staff. Theirs is just a really noble job and I'm thinking about maybe becoming a teacher one day."

George said he hopes to become a mechanical engineer one day.

Next to be honored was Emma Mings, nominated by Alana Milton.

"In ASB we talk about leadership a lot," Milton said. "How as a group at Fallbrook High School we have lots of different types of leaders. We have those that have the spotlight on them and they thrive in the spotlight. Those in the spotlight can't do what they do without people supporting them.

"Emma is one of those people. She makes sure that the people on stage do a great job. You guys have to realize that that stage presence couldn't happen without people like Emma."

Emma's mom, Kara, thanked everyone for helping her children, including Emma, and told stories of Emma's selflessness.

"We are so blessed to have you in our life, I am very honored to be your mom," Kara said. "You have taught us all with your kindness and generosity and I cannot wait to see what you do next."

Emma's father, Tim, talked about the challenges she had endured just as she entered Fallbrook High.

"It was amazing to see the strength that she had to get through that and be involved in student body and taking care of things that like at the school," he said.

"One of the main reasons she was able to do that was because of the community," he said. "This community is amazing, so many mentors and community people that care and want to help out. We have been very grateful for people that have taken her in and helped her."

Emma thanked the student of the month committee, the community, Milton and congratulated her fellow students.

"Thank you to the rest of my family here and away for making me into the person I am today," Emma said. "My future plans are to go to college somewhere in California for an English degree. I'd like to become an English teacher one day and maybe take Ms. Milton's job one day as the ASB Director."

Erin Murray, nominated by Debbie Berg and Pinnell, was next to be nominated.

"I was super blessed to have her in my honors chemistry class two years ago," Pinnell said. "She's super smart, I am not surprised of her pathway in college, she's looking at Baylor and going into medical humanities.

"That totally makes sense for Erin because she is so bubbly and caring and talkative and I would love to have her as a doctor because she would make me feel so cared for."

Berg, who is Erin's teacher and field hockey coach, talked about Erin's leadership during the team's run to the CIF championship this fall.

"Erin and her buddy up here, Audrey (Gillchrist), they are a big reason that we had that success," Berg said. "Erin not only holds a 4.5 GPA, but she is a master of time management.

"She's kind-hearted, she's moral and trustworthy and she stands out amongst her peers in nearly every category."

Erin's mother, Brigid, thanked everyone in the room and talked about her daughter's work with students with special needs at REINS.

"Something unique about Erin is anyone's joy is her joy," her mother said. "Whether it's a student at REINS or her cousin or a teammate or just a classmate – when something good happens she's always happy for someone else."

Her father, Mike, talked about Erin's ability to set goals and do the work to go after it. He said she's a licensed pilot and an excellent example setter for her community.

"I couldn't be prouder," he said.

"Thank you to my parents, there's no way I could be here without them, my mom, my dad, they're so inspiring," Erin said. "They teach me, they form me into who I am today and I am just so blessed to have them. Thank you to everyone else who supported me, I appreciate it."

Martha Vaca of Oasis High School was nominated by Matt Parker, who referenced former college basketball coach Jimmy Valvano and his words of wisdom about what a great day entailed.

"For me to nominate Martha is a great day," he said. "Student success is measured in many ways and Martha's success is a little bit different than most.

"Martha is a model student in the eyes of Oasis High School," he said. "She attends regularly, she always has her work done, and she never fails to do anything I ask of her."

Parker said she cares about people and thanked her for reestablishing his belief that humans need mentors.

Martha's aunt, Miriam, said her niece is brilliant and smart.

"I wish you a journey full of adventures and accomplishments," she said. "Never doubt yourself. Reach for the stars and always know how much I love you."

Martha thanked everyone and congratulated her fellow students and talked about the school and staff for all the support. She also thanked her mom for being there for her through everything in her life.

She said she also wanted to thank her young daughter for making her a better person.

"I was a struggle during my beginning of high school years, I'm not going to lie, but I am glad I changed my ways and I am better now," Martha said.

She plans on going to Palomar College to study child development.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.