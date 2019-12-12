A Thank you to my constituents

Fifth District

Last week, we held our inaugural Holiday Open House. It was incredible to see so many constituents from District 5 coming together to celebrate the holiday season.

It’s been a whirlwind first year as a County Supervisor. I’ve learned that it’s much different from being mayor of San Marcos. The county has a vast amount of responsibilities ranging from Health and Human Services to Weights and Measurements. All of which play an important role in making San Diego the best place in the world to live.

As we approach the end of the year, I want to thank everyone I’ve met along the way. While I knew many before becoming Supervisor, I’ve met many new people who have helped me immensely this year. It’s been a big learning curve, but so many wonderful constituents have helped bring me up to speed on issues in our region. I thank each and every one of you.

As we move forward and look ahead to the new year, I’m excited about what the future holds. I encourage everyone to reach out to my office if you have any ideas, questions or concerns, (619) 531-5555. We are here to help in whatever way we can.

Politicians can only do so much, our communities run better, when it’s the constituents leading the way. Together we can continue to make San Diego County truly great.

Thank you for such a wonderful year!