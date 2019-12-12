Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Madrigals create joy

 
My husband and I had the delightful privilege of being entertained by the Fallbrook High School Madrigals, Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the California Retired Teachers’ Association holiday brunch.

Their singing performance of Christmas songs was top notch.

Fallbrook can be so proud of these 18 teenagers and their instructor, Heather Smith. Everything about their performance was commendable. Their voices in the group numbers blended and harmonized beautifully. The solo numbers exhibited talented singers who had poise and grace. The songs flowed flawlessly, and the repertoire included humorous, sentimental and happy holiday songs.

Thank you, Heather and students for the joy you create.

Jack and Marilee Ragland

 
