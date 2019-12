Last updated 12/16/2019 at 10:48am

VISTA (CNS) - A vehicle caught fire after crashing on a freeway in Vista Sunday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred on state Route 78 near Vista Village Drive about 2:30 a.m., the Vista Fire Department reported.

The car was completely consumed by the flames but the driver emerged unscathed, the department said.

The crash was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.