Five Warriors given all-league water polo honors

Fallbrook High School sophomore Doug Pearce is an all-league first team honoree in water polo this year.

Five members of Fallbrook High School's boys' water polo team received all-league recognition for the 2019 season.

The Valley League coaches placed Doug Pearce on the first team and Jackson Richards on the second team while providing honorable mention accolades to Roman Honarvar, Kai Maestas and Kayden Trafford.

"I'm very proud of such a young class doing so well," Fallbrook assistant coach Austan Farkas said, who attended the all-league selection meeting in place of Fallbrook head coach Bill Richardson.

Richards is a senior. Pearce, Honarvar, Maestas and Trafford are sophomores.

"The future of Fallbrook looks really bright," Farkas said.

Richards was an honorable mention all-league selection last year; Fallbrook's other three all-league players in 2018 were seniors. All five of Fallbrook's 2017 all-league players were seniors that year.

Pearce played the hole set position for Fallbrook.

"I'm super proud of him and his work ethic. What he did this year gives me a lot of hope for the future," Farkas said.

Richards was a driver.

"I'm really proud of him for working so hard his senior year and making the second team," Farkas said.

Honarvar played driver, Maestas was a wing during the 2019 season and Trafford started at the set defense position.

The Warriors placed third among the six Valley League teams with a 3-2 record in league play. Fallbrook finished the season with an 11-17 overall record. The Warriors were 13th among Division II schools in the power rankings, which are the primary playoff seeding and selection criteria, and since only 12 Division II teams participated in the playoffs, Fallbrook had no post-season activity other than the all-league awards and the post-season banquet, Dec. 11.

"I'm proud of everybody," Farkas said.