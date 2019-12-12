Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Senior softball opens registration

 
Last updated 12/13/2019



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is now accepting new and returning players for winter 2020.

New players interested in tryouts and practice sessions in December can call the number below for information.

Registration fees are due by Jan. 6, and the draft is scheduled on the same day. After the draft, players will be contacted by the team managers and notified of the league start date. This league is for adults age 50-plus.

Games begin at 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with each team playing two games per week. The season begins shortly after the draft and runs through approximately March 16.

The league fee of $80 includes two shirts and a hat. Games are played on Field 2 at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road, in Fallbrook.

For more detailed information, registration forms and information, visit http://www.fallbrookseniorsoftball.org or call Chuck Mattes, (760) 751-8389.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Senior Softball League.

 
