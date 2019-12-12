Warriors Girls Basketball ready to take next step

Fallbrook Union High School varsity girls basketball head coach Jessica Ramirez has three goals for her team this season – be disciplined, show commitment and show character.

The second-year head coach, assistants Trae Harrison and Nick Cardona, and the Warriors are coming off a 7-20 season last year and have designs on improving this winter.

"They have progressed greatly on the defensive end of the floor," Ramirez said. "They are motivated and aggressive."

The coach said the keys for success this season will depend on whether her players can follow directions, execute and trust each other. She wants them to show offensive discipline and show great character whether they win or lose.

Ramirez pointed toward Antonia Rosario as a leader on the team.

"She has great character, commitment, and discipline on both ends of the floor," she said. "She is a natural leader who motivates through action and communication."

Another key athlete is Kate Calhoun.

"She is resilient in every aspect with a very high basketball IQ," Ramirez said. "She never fails to execute and motivate through action and communication."

Naiya Kurnik is another key player on the team.

"She is our point guard and is a natural scorer," Ramirez said. "She has a high basketball IQ and commitment to the game and team."

Elley Ahrend, Queen Bernadino and Julianna Blas will be important parts of the team, as well as newcomer Brooke Quintana.

The Warriors lost big in their season opener on Dec. 2 to Mission Hills, struggling to get on the scoreboard throughout the game.

However, they rebounded to thump Escondido Charter at Fallbrook High on Dec. 4. They outscored the visitors 35-18 in the first half and never looked back in a 63-48 win.

The Warriors were scheduled to take on Del Norte at Fallbrook High on

Dec. 6, but the results of the game were not available by press time. They were set to take on Sage Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 11, also after press time.

The Warriors will next go on the road to take on Mira Mesa, Monday, Dec. 16, then go up against El Camino at Army Navy Academy, Wednesday, Dec. 18, before playing host to San Dieguito Academy at Fallbrook High, Friday, Dec. 20.

