Artful gifts can be found through Dec. 24

FALLBROOK – Art of the Holidays runs through Dec. 24 at the Fallbrook Art Center, so it is not too late to purchase gifts from a wide array of affordably priced, unique handcrafted artful gifts created by over 60 regional artisans.

The stock is replenished continuously, so there are new offerings on a daily basis. Jewelry, functional glassware, wearable art, accessories, functional and decorative wood and ceramics, greeting cards, glass mosaics, hand blown and fused glass and a wide variety of ceramic, wood and mixed media ornaments are also on sale.

Art of the Holiday is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, from noon to 3 p.m. The show and parking are free. The art center is located at 103 S. Main Ave. at Alvarado Street. For other information on the show, supporting programs or volunteering, call (760) 728-1414 or visit http://www.fallbrookartcenter.org.

Also showing in The Salon and Lehmann Galleries is "Brushes with Nature," works by Gamini Ratnavira, a local artist who moved to Fallbrook in 1986 and has attained international acclaim in tropical wildlife painting.

Ratnavira is a member of the Society of Animal Artists, Birds in Art and The Rare Bird Club. He has illustrated several books including "Mammals of Sri Lanka," "Birds of Sri Lanka" and more. For more information, visit http://www.gaminiratnavira.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Center.