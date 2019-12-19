Shay and Co bring holiday cheer to a packed house

FALLBROOK – Local recording artists Shay and Co sang Christmas classics and engaged the hometown crowd as baristas from Fallbrook Coffee Company served freshly baked goodies and warm drinks on a rainy evening, Dec. 6.

The crowd in Fallbrook Coffee Company includes the singers' family with Colby Duty's daughter Lila sitting on her grandmother's lap.

In the little house on the corner of Fallbrook Street and Mission Road, the night of music invoked thoughts of family Christmas gatherings. The night was chilly and rain-soaked, but the glow from inside the Fallbrook Coffee Company was winsome, attendees said.

There were young children dancing about under the eaves and sitting on their grandparents' laps. A little puppy was cuddled in a blanket in the arms of a young man. The smell of fresh coffee and seasonal treats filled the air as well as music and the voices of the singing crowd.

The evening was designed as a fundraiser and featured tastings from Beach House Winery, and 127 West restaurant gift cards were awarded as prizes.

Fallbrook Coffee Company is located at 622 S. Mission Road. General hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookcoffeeco.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Coffee Co.