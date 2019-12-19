FEMA grants $1.2 million to CEA to increase earthquake protection

OAKLAND – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted $1.2 million to the California Earthquake Authority for its Earthquake Brace and Bolt program. The grant will subsidize CEA earthquake retrofits for 391 at-risk structures likely to shake from their foundations in the event of an earthquake.

The program addresses two seismic vulnerabilities found in many older homes that may have short, wood-framed cripple walls under the first floor. The retrofit bolts the house to the foundation, and if short, wood-framed walls are present under the first floor, the retrofit braces those walls with plywood to stiffen and help prevent the house from collapsing or sliding off its foundation during a quake.

Earthquake Brace and Bolt is a code-compliant retrofit that helps reduce damage and should allow families to remain in their homes after earthquakes. Each program recipient receives a subsidy of up to $3,000 to bring their home up to seismic code compliance.

The $2.1 million project will be funded by a $1.2 million hazard mitigation grant from FEMA, with CEA and homeowners contributing the $940,000 balance.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program helps states, territories, federally-recognized tribes, local communities and certain private, nonprofit organizations become more resilient to potential infrastructure damage and reduce future disaster costs. In the past 30 years, FEMA has invested nearly $1.3 billion to reduce disaster risks in California.

Submitted by Federal Emergency Management Agency.