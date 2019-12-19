Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FEMA grants $1.2 million to CEA to increase earthquake protection

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/20/2019 at 11:22pm



OAKLAND – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted $1.2 million to the California Earthquake Authority for its Earthquake Brace and Bolt program. The grant will subsidize CEA earthquake retrofits for 391 at-risk structures likely to shake from their foundations in the event of an earthquake.

The program addresses two seismic vulnerabilities found in many older homes that may have short, wood-framed cripple walls under the first floor. The retrofit bolts the house to the foundation, and if short, wood-framed walls are present under the first floor, the retrofit braces those walls with plywood to stiffen and help prevent the house from collapsing or sliding off its foundation during a quake.

Earthquake Brace and Bolt is a code-compliant retrofit that helps reduce damage and should allow families to remain in their homes after earthquakes. Each program recipient receives a subsidy of up to $3,000 to bring their home up to seismic code compliance.

The $2.1 million project will be funded by a $1.2 million hazard mitigation grant from FEMA, with CEA and homeowners contributing the $940,000 balance.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program helps states, territories, federally-recognized tribes, local communities and certain private, nonprofit organizations become more resilient to potential infrastructure damage and reduce future disaster costs. In the past 30 years, FEMA has invested nearly $1.3 billion to reduce disaster risks in California.

Submitted by Federal Emergency Management Agency.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/21/2019 06:01