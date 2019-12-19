Local meth deaths set record

The 2019 methamphetamine report card shows the devastating impact of methamphetamine on human life and public safety in the region,

A total of 483 San Diegans died from meth last year, a record number for the region.

That's the key finding of the San Diego County Methamphetamine Strike Force's latest report, which was released at the Medical Examiner's Office recently.

The figure for 2018 is 106 more deaths than the number reported in 2016 when a former-record 377 meth fatalities were reported.

"Meth abuse is not a new problem, but these latest figures from the Meth Strike Force Report Card are deeply disturbing and should raise alarm among all of us," Chairwoman Dianne Jacob, county board of supervisors, said. "These t...