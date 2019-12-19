Lower stress levels for holiday travel

In today’s world virtually any holiday travel is going to be a cause for increased stress and anxiety. Whether driving for a holiday visit with relatives or taking a holiday plane trip, it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll experience some stress-producing, travel-related issues.

Regardless, holiday travel is popular. It’s estimated that this year’s holiday period will see more than 94 million Americans climbing in their cars for a holiday road trip. If air travel is in the plans, they’ll be joining an estimated 6 million fellow citizens who will fly to their holiday destinations....