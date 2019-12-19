Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Once-a-month birth control pill? Experiment works in animals

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/20/2019 at 11:35pm

Lauran Neergaard

The Associated Press Medical Writer

Birth control pills work great if women remember to take them every day but missing doses can mean a surprise pregnancy. Now scientists have figured out how to pack a month's supply into one capsule.

The trick is a tiny star-shaped gadget that unfolds in the stomach and gradually releases the drug.

The experimental capsule is still years away from drugstores, but researchers said Wednesday, Dec. 4, that it worked as designed in a key test in animals. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is investing $13 million for further developmen...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/21/2019 07:15