The Skin Cancer Foundation shares sun protection tips for tropical holiday vacations

NEW YORK CITY – With the holiday season, many people are hoping to escape the cold to a sunny shore far away. A winter getaway is a great time to relax and have fun, but it’s important to remember that ultraviolet rays from the sun can cause severe skin damage, sunburn and ultimately contribute to the development of skin cancer.

“Melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer, is closely linked to intense, intermittent sun exposure – the kind people often receive during beach vacations,” Dr. Deborah S. Sarnoff, president of The Skin Cancer Foundation, said. “Sun prote...