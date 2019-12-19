Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump threatens to bypass Commission on Presidential Debates

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/18/2019 at 2:38am

President Donald Trump makes the thumbs-up sign as he exits a motorcade to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Saturday, Dec. 14, en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy football game. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin photo

The Associated Press

Special to Valley News

President Donald Trump made clear Monday that he intends to participate in at least three general election debates, but he is threatening to sidestep the nonprofit group charged with running them.

"I look very much forward to debating whoever the lucky person is who stumbles across the finish line in the little watched Do Nothing Democrat Debates," Trump tweeted Monday morning, Dec. 16, after The New York Times reported that he was considering skipping them entirely.

Trump said his record "is so good" that "perhaps I would consider more than th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/20/2019 00:24