Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Bebee on ACWA conference panel discussing Prop. 218 hearings

 
Last updated 12/20/2019 at 10:55pm



The Association of California Water Agencies held its 2019 fall conference Dec. 3-6, in San Diego, and a Dec. 4 session titled: “Lessons Learned, How to Hold a Successful 218 Hearing” included Fallbrook Public Utility District general manager Jack Bebee as a panelist.

In November 1996, the state’s voters passed Proposition 218, which requires a public vote on benefit assessments. Proposition 218 exempts water agencies from raising rates if a cost of service study shows a relationship between the rates and the agency's cost to provide water. A rate setting policy can be in effect for...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

