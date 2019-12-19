Bebee on ACWA conference panel discussing Prop. 218 hearings

The Association of California Water Agencies held its 2019 fall conference Dec. 3-6, in San Diego, and a Dec. 4 session titled: “Lessons Learned, How to Hold a Successful 218 Hearing” included Fallbrook Public Utility District general manager Jack Bebee as a panelist.

In November 1996, the state’s voters passed Proposition 218, which requires a public vote on benefit assessments. Proposition 218 exempts water agencies from raising rates if a cost of service study shows a relationship between the rates and the agency's cost to provide water. A rate setting policy can be in effect for...