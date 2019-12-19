Bicyclist dies in crash on state Route 76

A bicyclist was struck and killed on state Route 76 in Bonsall Wednesday morning.

The deadly crash happened just before 10 a.m. near Thoroughbred Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The cyclist, a 63-year-old man, was heading west on the highway when he was struck, according to information from CHP Officer Mark Latulippe and North County Fire Protection District Capt. Richard Berry told Village News.

Paramedics tried to perform life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G35, stopped in a nearby s...