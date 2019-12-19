Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Bicyclist dies in crash on state Route 76

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2019 at 3:55am



A bicyclist was struck and killed on state Route 76 in Bonsall Wednesday morning.

The deadly crash happened just before 10 a.m. near Thoroughbred Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The cyclist, a 63-year-old man, was heading west on the highway when he was struck, according to information from CHP Officer Mark Latulippe and North County Fire Protection District Capt. Richard Berry told Village News.

Paramedics tried to perform life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G35, stopped in a nearby s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/21/2019 07:05