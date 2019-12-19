Chamber donates to D'Vine Path
Last updated 12/21/2019 at 4:17am
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Charity Golf Tournament Sept. 29, at Pala Mesa Resort. A total of 74 golfers participated to raise money for the chamber and D’Vine Path, a local nonprofit serving the needs of developmentally disabled adults.
The Fallbrook Chamber presented D’Vine Path with a check for $2,000 at its Christmas of Giving Open House Dec. 11. The chamber staff appreciates everyone who participated in some way – either by playing, sponsoring and or donating. They hope to see everyone out on the course next year.
Submitted by the Fallbrook C...
