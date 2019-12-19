Crash blocks lanes of northbound I-15 near SR-76

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Bonsall was causing traffic delays Monday afternoon.

The collision was reported at 3:10 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway at the state Route 76 overpass, according to information from the North County Fire Protection District and the California Highway Patrol.

North County Fire tweeted about 3:40 p.m. that crews were at the scene. NCFPD spokesman John Choi said one person was taken to Temecula Valley Hospital in nearby Temecula with moderate injuries. No one else had to be hospitalized, he said.

All blocked lanes were reopened by about 4:...