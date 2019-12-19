Ex-Camp Pendleton Marine sought by authorities for possessing, sending child porn

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - An ex-Camp Pendleton Marine suspected of sending and receiving child pornography while in Escondido was at large Friday, with authorities seeking the public's help finding him.

Eric Stiegelmeyer, 24, is wanted for alleged possession and transmission of child porn. A federal warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this year, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

The police spokesman said detectives from the Riverside County Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement -- SAFE -- task force are actively searching for the former serviceman.

Steigelmeyer was one of a half-dozen individuals in the Riverside metropolitan area who were investigated in 2019 by the SAFE task force. The other parties were arrested and are facing charges, Railsback said.

Railsback said Steigelmeyer allegedly dropped out of sight immediately after he was discharged from the Marines and the warrant was issued for his arrest.

The suspect allegedly engaged in the distribution of child porn via the internet. Escondido police are also searching for him as part of a separate investigation "for the same type of criminal activity," Railsback said.

Anyone with information about Stiegelmeyer was urged to contact Riverside police Detective Charlie Olivas at colivas@riversideca.gov.