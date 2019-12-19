FEMA grants $1.2 million to CEA to increase earthquake protection

OAKLAND – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted $1.2 million to the California Earthquake Authority for its Earthquake Brace and Bolt program. The grant will subsidize CEA earthquake retrofits for 391 at-risk structures likely to shake from their foundations in the event of an earthquake.

The program addresses two seismic vulnerabilities found in many older homes that may have short, wood-framed cripple walls under the first floor. The retrofit bolts the house to the foundation, and if short, wood-framed walls are present under the first floor, the retrofit braces those wall...