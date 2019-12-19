Prop A falls short of required two-thirds majority approval

57% of voters supported authorizing a new $5 tax to pay for fire district facilities

Voters failed to deliver the two-thirds majority of ‘yes’ votes required to pass the North County Fire Protection District’s Proposition A, according to election results certified by the district’s board of directors the afternoon of Dec. 12.

The proposition would have authorized a new tax of $5 per month, per parcel of owned property for a 20-year period to pay for construction, maintenance and improvements of fire stations in the North County Fire Protection District over the next two decades.

Out of 6,055 votes, 3,383 – or about 57 percent – were in favor, board secretary Lor...